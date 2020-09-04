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  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
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  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
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  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle PrestigeWet and Dry epilator

BRE652/00

4.1
| (608) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body and your feet.
See all benefits

5 body care routines from head to toe

Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

  • For legs, body, face and feet

  • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs

  • 5 body care routines

  • + 9 accessories

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

Award-winning design*

Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

608

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

04/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

first class

easy to use and quite a lot of handy attachments to use

Pros

easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

20/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect product

My wife love to use this product in the bath and under the shower. I didn’t hear any bad comments from her about this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

06/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Satinelle Prestige Wet and dry epilator - Amazing

I have had plenty of experience with creams, hot wax, plucking, shaving and threading, by far my favourite is epilating. The great thing about epilators is that they are durable, you can do it at home without having to pay professionals for repeat hair removal treatments and possibly the most eco-friendly way of hair removal. The first time use of this product was painful, however this is due to how much hair there is to remove. The hair will grow back at different rates, meaning the second, third etc. time there will be less to pull out, which definitely helps with the pain. I found this epilator to work better with thicker hair (underarms and pubic area) more than thin hair (legs). Unfortunately I really struggled to remove any leg hair, however perhaps the hair grew too slowly and wasn’t quite long enough to be epilated. This worked amazingly on the thicker hair, removing most and just requiring me to repeat the epilation after a few days when the area wasn’t sore again. I believe this does struggle with thinner and shorter hair. So far I have only used the exfoliator head, massage head and the epilator; I have not needed to use the other accessories. It is an easy product to clean, use, hold and to change the heads. The led lighting on this product is brilliant at showing hairs that have been missed. At first it is a little frustrating as you have to go over some spots a few times to actually get the hairs out. Once used a few times it is easier to remove the hair and know what angle to have the epilator at. Absolutely loved that this product could be used when the skin was dry or wet, however I did not notice any difference to the ease of hair removal or painfulness. I like that it plugs into a normal socket for charging, means it is suitable for trips away. It is also small and lightweight, and wouldn’t take up much room in a handbag. I find that the charge itself lasts a long time (up to 40 minutes), and it’s easy to get into a habit of charging it after each use. It only takes an hour and a half for a full charge and even has a quick charge option for when you are in a rush. Overall I absolutely love this product and can’t imagine myself primarily using any other hair removal treatments / processes within the near future. The best thing about this is getting into a routine of using this once a week and having to deal with barely any stubble. I would very much recommend this epilator if you can manage using it on your pubic area and underarms. I would say this product is worth the money and I will definitely continue to use this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

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Disclaimers

  1. iF Design Award 2016