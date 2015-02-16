Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Philips Pedi replacement disc
One normal disc with fine grain and precision edge to give you smooth feet from heel to toe. Compatible for all Philips electric foot files.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Pedi replacement disc
One normal disc with fine grain and precision edge to give you smooth feet from heel to toe. Compatible for all Philips electric foot files.
Philips Pedi replacement disc
One normal disc with fine grain and precision edge to give you smooth feet from heel to toe. Compatible for all Philips electric foot files.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Pedi replacement disc
One normal disc with fine grain and precision edge to give you smooth feet from heel to toe. Compatible for all Philips electric foot files.
Electric foot file replacement disc
Total:
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.