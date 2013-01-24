Home
    Pedi Advanced

    Electric foot file

    BCR430/00
    • Smooth feet from heel to toe Smooth feet from heel to toe Smooth feet from heel to toe
      Smooth feet from heel to toe

      Philips Pedi Advanced gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The unique rotating disc and handle design allows effortless, precise and gentle callus removal from heel to toe. See all benefits

        Pedi Advanced

        Pedi Advanced

        Electric foot file

        Smooth feet from heel to toe

        With ultra-precision disc

        • With ultra-precision edge
        • Rotating disc
        • Wet and dry
        • Cordless and rechargeable
        Unique rotating disc for smooth feet from heel to toe

        Unique rotating disc for smooth feet from heel to toe

        The unique rotating disc with ultra-precision edge gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The rotating disc and precision edge allows you to remove callus in a precise, effortless and gentle way for both large and smaller areas.

        Gentle treatment for your skin

        Gentle treatment for your skin

        Gentle treatment for your skin thanks to the natural mineral corundum infused in the disk.

        Award-winning handle design

        Award-winning handle design

        Award-winning ergonomic design that allows you to easily reach your heels and toes.

        Wet and Dry for use in and out of the shower

        Wet and Dry for use in and out of the shower

        For wet and dry usage.

        Rechargeable

        Rechargeable

        Philips Pedi advanced is rechargeable so you do not have the hassle of replacing batteries. You can recharge the full battery in 1.5 hours which will give you 40 min treatment time, but you can also use the quick charge option so you can charge your device for 10 min for one full treatment of your feet!

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Speed 1 for extra effective callus removal. Speed 2 for gentle callus removal.

        For best results, replace disc every six months

        For best results, replace disc every six months

        For best results, we recommend replacing the disc every six months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Rotation precision disc
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Battery indicator
          • Battery charging
          • Battery full
          • Battery low

        • Power

          Quick charge
          15 minutes charging time
          Charging
          1.5-hour charging time
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Technical specifications

          Number of discs
          1

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

