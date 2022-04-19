2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
BCR430/00
Discontinued
When should I replace the callus removal disk on the Philips electric foot file
Can I use my Philips electric foot file wet?
How do I get the best results with the Philips electric foot file?
May I apply any products to my foot before using the Philips electric foot file?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I clean my Philips electric foot file?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair