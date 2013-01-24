Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover smarter
    skincare with VisaPure

    See all skincare products
    Visapure Mini

    VisaPure Mini

     from £59.99
    VisaPure Advanced

    VisaPure Advanced 3 in 1

    from £199.99

    Discover smarter skincare
    VisaPure facial cleansing
    brush

    See all skincare products

    VisaPure Mini

    VisaPure Advanced 3 in 1

    VisaPure Advanced
    3-in-1 facial cleansing brush

    Be the first to review this item

    v-track-icon

    Intelligent Head

    Recognition
    8-direction-icon

    DualMotion

    Technology
    comfort-settings-icon

    1 full charge, 

    2 weeks of use
    VisaPure Advanced is a home facial cleansing brush that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. The 3-in-1 device cleanses, massages and freshens tired eyes so you can enjoy clean, soft and revitalised skin with a healthy looking glow.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: £199.99
    Philips VisaPure Advanced facial cleansing brush

    VisaPure Advanced
    3-in-1 facial cleansing brush

    Be the first to review this item

    v-track-icon
    Intelligent Head Recognition
    8-direction-icon
    DualMotion Technology
    comfort-settings-icon
    1 full charge, 2 weeks of use
    Philips VisaPure Advanced facial cleansing brush

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: £199.99
    VisaPure Advanced is a home facial cleansing brush that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. The 3-in-1 device cleanses, massages and freshens tired eyes so you can enjoy clean, soft and revitalised skin with a healthy looking glow.

    Deep, gentle cleansing 


    Deep, gentle cleansing for clean and soft skin. As gentle as hands, but 10 x better cleansing. Removes make-up residue, dead skin cells and dirt. Improves the absorption of skincare products. 

    Revitalising massage 


    Revitalising massage improves blood circulation for radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. VisaPure Advanced facial cleansing brush reaches deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles and the rhythmic movements feel like 750 finger taps on your skin per minute.

    Fresh eyes 


    VisaPure provides a boost of freshness for tired eyes in the morning. Designed with Japanese experts to encourage lymphatic drainage. Cool material with ceramic coating to cool and refresh. Gentle on the delicate skin around the eyes.

    As Seen on British Vogue

    vogue video thumbnail

    Winter Wonderful with Jessica Diner


    Vogue Beauty & Lifestyle Director, Jessica Diner is a true industry expert.  Discover her five top tips on how best to look after your skin in the coming winter months. Gain industry knowledge as she guides us through her winter routine in this insightful step-by-step guide made in partnership with Philips.

    Reviews of Philips VisaPure Advanced facial cleansing brush

    Be the first to review this item

    How to use VisaPure Advanced video
    step 1 deep gentle cleansing
    Step 1:
    Deep, gentle cleansing
    step 2 revitalizing message
    Step 2:
    Revitalising massage
    step 3 fresh eyes
    Step 3:
    Fresh eyes

    What's in the box?

      • Travel Pouch
        Travel pouch: VisaPure Advanced facial cleansing brush comes with a travel pouch so you can carry it conveniently when you are travelling.
      • Fresh eyes head
        Fresh eye head: Gives tired eyes a welcome boost of freshness while encouraging lymphatic drainage.
      • Revitalizing massage head
        Massage head: provides a revitalising massage based on Japanese facial massage techniques to energise the deeper skin layers.
      • Accessories for VisaPure cleansing brush
        Storage palette: so you can store and dry the heads hygienically

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £199.99

      Compare VisaPure Advanced with other models

      VisaPure Mini BSC111/06

      VisaPure Mini

      VisaPure Mini BSC111/06

      Philips shop price
      £59.99*
      Compare features
      VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10

      VisaPure Advanced

      VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10

      Philips shop price
      £187.99*
      Compare features
      VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10

      VisaPure Advanced

      VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10

      Philips shop price
      £199.99*
      Compare features

      Cleansing performance
      • Gentle, 6x better cleansing*
      • Gentle, 10x better cleansing*
      • Gentle, 10x better cleansing*

      Benefit
      • Compact & lightweight design
      • 2-step home facial for cleaner for lifted-feeling skin
      • 3-step home facial for cleaner for lifted-feeling and revitalised skin

      Waterproof & rechargeable

      Brush heads included
      • 1
      • 1
      • 1

      Intensity settings
      • 1
      • 2
      • 2

      Charge time/usage
      • 8hrs/ 45 uses
      • 6hrs/ 28 uses
      • 6hrs/ 28 uses

      Skin zone timer
      • -

      Intelligent head recognition for tailored programs
      • -

      Massage attachment

      • -

      Fresh eyes attachment

      • -
      • -

      Accessories included
      • -
      • Charging and storage stand
      • Travel pouch
      • Charging and storage stand
      • Storage pallete
      • Travel pouch
      * Suggested retail price

      Not found what you are looking for ?


      Discover all our       facial cleansing brushes

      Discover full range
      Facial exfoliator brush heads

      Cleansing brushes specially tailored for your skincare needs


      VisaPure brush heads are silky soft, for a gentle cleansing experience.
      Go to VisaPure brushes
      VisaPure Advanced cleansing brush heads
      Facial exfoliator brush heads

      Cleansing brushes specially tailored for your skincare needs


      VisaPure brush heads are silky soft, for a gentle cleansing experience.
      Go to VisaPure brushes
      Parts and accessories

      Are you looking for parts and accessories for your product?

      Search

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount