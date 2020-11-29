Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For comfortable close shaving
The shaving foil separates the cutting element of your Lady shaver from your skin. The golden layer on top of this foil makes it perfect for sensitive skin. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For comfortable close shaving
The shaving foil separates the cutting element of your Lady shaver from your skin. The golden layer on top of this foil makes it perfect for sensitive skin. See all benefits
For comfortable close shaving
The shaving foil separates the cutting element of your Lady shaver from your skin. The golden layer on top of this foil makes it perfect for sensitive skin. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For comfortable close shaving
The shaving foil separates the cutting element of your Lady shaver from your skin. The golden layer on top of this foil makes it perfect for sensitive skin. See all benefits