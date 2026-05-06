I have PCO so have always suffered from extra dark facial hair, made me very self conscious, every day I had to factor in time to de fuzz my face, which could take 45 mins. I had seen the Lumea a few years ago on a Black Friday sale on Amazon, they aren’t cheap, I didn’t have the money and thought I will save for that next year, next year came and I was worried if I brought it and it didn’t work, so I left it, none of my friends had purchased one so I had no one to ask, but this year, Boots had a great offer so I thought just do it, and after the first two uses I could see a difference, I’m now almost hair free on my neck, chin and lower face. I’m still getting used to getting up and putting my make up and I’m ready. I’ve recommended it to my sister and she got hers delivered last weekend. So if you’re thinking about purchasing it, do I wish I had got it a couple of years ago.