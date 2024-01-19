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Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free

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Philips Lumea IPL 7000 SeriesIPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free

BRI923/00

Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 5.4 MB
  • 19 January 2024

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 1.9 MB
  • 15 January 2026

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