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  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
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  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
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  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

Discontinued

Lumea IPL PrestigeIPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI950/00

4.3
| (794) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

2 awards

Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.
See all benefits

Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin*

Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

  • SmartSkin sensor

  • 2 intelligent attachments: body, face

  • Lumea IPL App

  • Both cordless and corded use

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

For convenience with corded and cordless options

For convenience with corded and cordless options

Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612372
  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

794

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

22/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect results!

Excellent results! Marked reduction in facial hair and despite the initial layout, have already saved a fortune in the cost of treatments! Fantastic!

Pros

Results are excellent. Quick and easy to use

Cons

Remembering to do it! Lol!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2024-08-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2024-08-22

14/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips IPL 8000

I am pleased with the device. After 2 months of use the results are better than expected, especially in armpits.

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2024-07-14

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2024-07-14

04/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for PCOS ladies and works on darker skin

I bought this to use on my cheeks and chin. After 4 sessions, the hairs on my face are almost all gone. It’s so nice to not have to pluck or get them threaded any more. I have been doing my legs too, and there are large areas with no hair on which is fantastic. My hair is black and my skin is a light caramel colour (I am half British and half Nigerian). It has definitely been worth the money for me, knowing that I can treat myself at home in my own time rather than having to visit a salon and pay to have each different area lasered.

Pros

Can save time and money and do multiple areas

Cons

Laser gets too hot quickly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2024-03-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2024-03-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits

  2. When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee

  3. * When following the treatment schedule

  4. * * Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 56 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face

  5. * * * The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide warranty