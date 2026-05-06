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  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
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  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
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  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

Discontinued

Lumea EssentialIPL hair removal system

SC1991/00

4.2
| (1610) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

1 award

The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
See all benefits

for smooth skin at home

The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

  • For use on body only

  • 15 minutes to treat lower legs

  • Lifetime &lt;gt/>100.000 light pulses

  • Extra long cord

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

Effortlessly effective

Effortlessly effective

Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

1610

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

06/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Really does what it says it will!

I’m really impressed. It’s early days but I’m following the plan in the app & it’s really working! I started with my underarms & face to get into the rhythm of using it & soon I’ll get to my legs. I’m very happy with everything so far. Thoroughly recommend.

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI921/00 IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results

Date of Use 2026-03-30

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI921/00 IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results

Date of Use 2026-03-30

23/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Can’t recommend enough!

Could not recommend this product more to be honest! I’m 20(turning 21 on Saturday!) and I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries a while back. I had extremely dark AND thick facial hair, going from the bottom of my neck all the way up to my lower lip, side burns and top lip. I honestly felt like a man, it was awful. My confidence was so bad and my self worth was even lower. I bought this machine about 1 year ago and honestly I haven’t been as consistent with it as I probably should be, but my god, the difference! Hand on my heart, I only have hair grow on my chin, and it’s much thinner than it used to be, my confidence has shot up so much, I actually feel like a woman again.

Pros

Easy to use, travel friendly and quite compact

Cons

Can be a little bit painful, but the pain is well worth it in my opinion

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI920/00 IPL Hair removal device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI920/00 IPL Hair removal device

15/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing!

As a woman living with PCOS and facial hair, this has been a life changer! I've gone from having to shave daily to having to shave every few days and it has only been my 4th use. Extremely happy with the product, easy to use and takes 10 minutes. Very little pain as well.

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI923/00 IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI923/00 IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free

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