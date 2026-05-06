2 year warranty
Discontinued
For use on body only
15 minutes to treat lower legs
Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
Extra long cord
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.
Awards
4.2
of 5
1610
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
SewingInSussex
06/05/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Really does what it says it will!
I’m really impressed. It’s early days but I’m following the plan in the app & it’s really working! I started with my underarms & face to get into the rhythm of using it & soon I’ll get to my legs. I’m very happy with everything so far. Thoroughly recommend.
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI921/00 IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results
Date of Use 2026-03-30
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI921/00 IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results
Date of Use 2026-03-30
Lilo1
23/07/2025
United Kingdom
Can’t recommend enough!
Could not recommend this product more to be honest! I’m 20(turning 21 on Saturday!) and I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries a while back. I had extremely dark AND thick facial hair, going from the bottom of my neck all the way up to my lower lip, side burns and top lip. I honestly felt like a man, it was awful. My confidence was so bad and my self worth was even lower. I bought this machine about 1 year ago and honestly I haven’t been as consistent with it as I probably should be, but my god, the difference! Hand on my heart, I only have hair grow on my chin, and it’s much thinner than it used to be, my confidence has shot up so much, I actually feel like a woman again.
Pros
Easy to use, travel friendly and quite compact
Cons
Can be a little bit painful, but the pain is well worth it in my opinion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI920/00 IPL Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI920/00 IPL Hair removal device
BAli123
15/04/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing!
As a woman living with PCOS and facial hair, this has been a life changer! I've gone from having to shave daily to having to shave every few days and it has only been my 4th use. Extremely happy with the product, easy to use and takes 10 minutes. Very little pain as well.
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI923/00 IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI923/00 IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free