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  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
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  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
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  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ

Lumea IPL 8000 SeriesIPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI944/00

4.3
| (794) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

1 award

Tailored to you with SenseIQ
Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin.
See all benefits

Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*

Tailored to you with SenseIQ

  • SmartSkin sensor

  • 2 intelligent attachments: body, face

  • Lumea IPL App

  • Corded use

Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

794

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

22/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect results!

Excellent results! Marked reduction in facial hair and despite the initial layout, have already saved a fortune in the cost of treatments! Fantastic!

Pros

Results are excellent. Quick and easy to use

Cons

Remembering to do it! Lol!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

14/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips IPL 8000

I am pleased with the device. After 2 months of use the results are better than expected, especially in armpits.

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

04/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for PCOS ladies and works on darker skin

I bought this to use on my cheeks and chin. After 4 sessions, the hairs on my face are almost all gone. It’s so nice to not have to pluck or get them threaded any more. I have been doing my legs too, and there are large areas with no hair on which is fantastic. My hair is black and my skin is a light caramel colour (I am half British and half Nigerian). It has definitely been worth the money for me, knowing that I can treat myself at home in my own time rather than having to visit a salon and pay to have each different area lasered.

Pros

Can save time and money and do multiple areas

Cons

Laser gets too hot quickly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

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Disclaimers

  1. After 3 treatments. Median result 86% hair reduction on lower legs at 18 months. Individual results may vary. Based on a survey of 90 consumers.

  2. When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee