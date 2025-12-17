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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Hair removal
All series
Lumea IPL 8000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
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BRI944/00
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All (18)
Why is my Philips Lumea attachment missing a glass?
Why is there an air bubble on the glass of my Philips Lumea?
Why do I need to remove hair before a Philips Lumea treatment?
Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
Lumea IPLCleaning cloth
Lumea IPL Power adapter
My skin feels uncomfortable or painful with my Philips Lumea
My Philips Lumea is not flashing
I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea
The lights on my Philips Lumea are blinking
My Philips Lumea gives off a burning smell during treatment
The battery of my Philips Lumea runs out very quickly
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