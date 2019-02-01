Other items in the box
- IPL Hair Removal Series 8000 device
- What's in the box
- Intelligent face attachment
- Intelligent bikini attachment
- Intelligent underarm attachment
- Lumea IPL app
- Pouch
Tailored to you with SenseIQ
Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits
IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer
Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programmes for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.
Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.
Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, it therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
