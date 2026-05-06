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  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*

Philips Lumea IPL 7000 SeriesIPL hair removal device for long-lasting results

BRI921/00

4.2
| (1610) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

1 award

Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
Lumea IPL 7000 Series delivers effective and long-lasting results with dedicated attachments for each body area and Lumea IPL app. Corded.
See all benefits

Great value, great results

Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*

  • 5 manual intensity settings

  • 2 attachments: body, face

  • Lumea IPL App

  • Corded use

  • + Pen trimmer (HP6388)

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Lumea Series 7000 is convenient to use thanks to an extra-long cable for easy access and enhanced manoeuvrability.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

1610

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

06/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Really does what it says it will!

I’m really impressed. It’s early days but I’m following the plan in the app & it’s really working! I started with my underarms & face to get into the rhythm of using it & soon I’ll get to my legs. I’m very happy with everything so far. Thoroughly recommend.

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI921/00 IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results

Date of Use 2026-03-30

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI921/00 IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results

Date of Use 2026-03-30

23/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Can’t recommend enough!

Could not recommend this product more to be honest! I’m 20(turning 21 on Saturday!) and I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries a while back. I had extremely dark AND thick facial hair, going from the bottom of my neck all the way up to my lower lip, side burns and top lip. I honestly felt like a man, it was awful. My confidence was so bad and my self worth was even lower. I bought this machine about 1 year ago and honestly I haven’t been as consistent with it as I probably should be, but my god, the difference! Hand on my heart, I only have hair grow on my chin, and it’s much thinner than it used to be, my confidence has shot up so much, I actually feel like a woman again.

Pros

Easy to use, travel friendly and quite compact

Cons

Can be a little bit painful, but the pain is well worth it in my opinion

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI920/00 IPL Hair removal device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI920/00 IPL Hair removal device

15/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing!

As a woman living with PCOS and facial hair, this has been a life changer! I've gone from having to shave daily to having to shave every few days and it has only been my 4th use. Extremely happy with the product, easy to use and takes 10 minutes. Very little pain as well.

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI923/00 IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI923/00 IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free

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Disclaimers

  1. ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits

  2. When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee