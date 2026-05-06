2 year warranty
5 manual intensity settings
2 attachments: body, face
Lumea IPL App
Corded use
+ Pen trimmer (HP6388)
Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.
Lumea Series 7000 is convenient to use thanks to an extra-long cable for easy access and enhanced manoeuvrability.
Awards
4.2
of 5
1610
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
SewingInSussex
06/05/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Really does what it says it will!
I’m really impressed. It’s early days but I’m following the plan in the app & it’s really working! I started with my underarms & face to get into the rhythm of using it & soon I’ll get to my legs. I’m very happy with everything so far. Thoroughly recommend.
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI921/00 IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results
Date of Use 2026-03-30
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI921/00 IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results
Date of Use 2026-03-30
Lilo1
23/07/2025
United Kingdom
Can’t recommend enough!
Could not recommend this product more to be honest! I’m 20(turning 21 on Saturday!) and I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries a while back. I had extremely dark AND thick facial hair, going from the bottom of my neck all the way up to my lower lip, side burns and top lip. I honestly felt like a man, it was awful. My confidence was so bad and my self worth was even lower. I bought this machine about 1 year ago and honestly I haven’t been as consistent with it as I probably should be, but my god, the difference! Hand on my heart, I only have hair grow on my chin, and it’s much thinner than it used to be, my confidence has shot up so much, I actually feel like a woman again.
Pros
Easy to use, travel friendly and quite compact
Cons
Can be a little bit painful, but the pain is well worth it in my opinion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI920/00 IPL Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI920/00 IPL Hair removal device
BAli123
15/04/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing!
As a woman living with PCOS and facial hair, this has been a life changer! I've gone from having to shave daily to having to shave every few days and it has only been my 4th use. Extremely happy with the product, easy to use and takes 10 minutes. Very little pain as well.
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI923/00 IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series BRI923/00 IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free
¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee