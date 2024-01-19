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2 year warranty
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Hair removal
All series
Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL hair removal device for long-lasting results
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (17)
Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
How do I find the correct Philips Lumea light intensity for me?
Lumea IPLPouch
Lumea IPLCleaning cloth
Lumea IPLPower adapter
My skin feels uncomfortable or painful with my Philips Lumea
My Philips Lumea is not flashing
I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea
The lights on my Philips Lumea are blinking
My Philips Lumea gives off a burning smell during treatment
The battery of my Philips Lumea runs out very quickly
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