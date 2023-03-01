Search terms

    Lumea IPL 8000 Series

    IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    BRI940/00
    Tailored to you with SenseIQ
      Lumea IPL 8000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

      BRI940/00
      Tailored to you with SenseIQ

      Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin.

        Solution for body with 1 smart attachment

        Solution for body with 1 smart attachment

        The specially designed attachment is curved inwards for optimal skin contact when treating large areas like legs. A tailored programme is triggered when it is connected.

        Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

        Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

        Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

        Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

        Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

        As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

        Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

        Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

        Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

        Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

        Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

        Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

        Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

        Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

        Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

        Suitable for most skin tones and hair colours

        Suitable for most skin tones and hair colours

        IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, it therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specs. attachments

          Body treatment attachment
          • Shape: Convex curved
          • Window size: 4.1 cm2
          • Tailored treatment for body: legs, arms and stomach

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          Skin Tone sensor
          Detects your skin tone
          SmartSkin sensor
          The right setting on demand

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For quick application
          Corded/cordless use
          Corded use
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on small areas

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100–240  V
          High performance lamp
          Built to last, 450,000 flashes, equivalent to 39 years of lamp lifetime**

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Storage
          Beauty pouch
          Adapter
          19.5 V / 4000 mA

        • Application time

          Underarms
          2.5 min
          Bikini line
          2 min
          Lower legs
          8.5 min

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • IPL Hair Removal Series 8000 device
        • Pouch
        • What's in the box
        • Cleaning cloth
        • Power unit

              • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
              • * When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee
