    Lumea Prestige

    IPL - Hair removal device

    BRI949/00
    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness
      Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

      BRI949/00
      Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

      Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area. See all benefits

        Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

        Itelligent attachments designed for best results

        • 4 intelligent attachments
        • Underarms, bikini, body, face
        • With SmartSkin sensor
        • + Satin Compact pen trimmer
        Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

        Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

        IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

        Proven safe and effective treatment

        Proven safe and effective treatment

        Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for 6 months* To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.

        Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

        Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

        Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

        Underarm attachment with curved-out design

        Underarm attachment with curved-out design

        Specially designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm areas, the intelligent underarm attachment is medium-sized with a 3 cm2 window. When the attachment is clicked on to the device it adapts a tailored program for your underarm area. 86% of women satisifed with hair reduction on underarms****.

        Bikini area attachment with extra light filter

        Bikini area attachment with extra light filter

        Click on the intelligent bikini attachment and it will adapt a tailored program specifically for that area. It has an optimal 3 cm2 window with a transparent filter for extra comfort and the curved design compliments your body's contours for maximum contact, efficiency and comfort. 78% of women satisifed with hair reduction in bikini area****.

        Body attachment with curved-in design

        Body attachment with curved-in design

        The intelligent body attachment has our largest treatment window at 4.1 cm2 so it's perfect for a fast treatment on larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. Click on the attachment it adapts a tailored program specifically for your body area. 83% of women satisifed with hair reduction on legs****.

        Precision face attachment with extra filter

        Precision face attachment with extra filter

        The face attachment has been thoughtfully designed to have a small, flat 2 cm2 window so you can effectively and gently treat hair on your face. Ideal for your upper lip, chin or jawline, the attachment also has an extra filter integrated within. When added to the device, the intelligent attachment automatically adapts the light treatment for your face. 84% of women satisfied with hair reduction on face****.

        With SmartSkin sensor

        With SmartSkin sensor

        Philips Lumea Prestige has 5 energy settings and makes it easy for you to choose one thanks to the SmartSkin sensor. The SmartSkin sensor indicates the most comfortable setting for women with a similar skin tone to yours.

        FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

        FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

        The Lumea App is free to download and offers a unique and personalized IPL experience – just for you. It is your very own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of your Lumea and using it in the correct way to achieve long-lasting results. The App helps you create your personalized treatment schedule per body area, with tips and advice during each treatment. All you need to do is check the app regularly to make sure you are up to date with any notifications or reminders.

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work, straight out of the box. No refill cartridges or gels needed.

        Special Beauty Edition including Satin Compact pen trimmer

        Special Beauty Edition including Satin Compact pen trimmer

        The on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a descrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest facial hairs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specs. attachments

          Body treatment attachment
          • Window size: 4.1 cm2
          • Shape: Convex curved
          • Tailored treatment for body
          Face treatment attachment
          • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
          • Shape: Flat
          • Tailored treatment for face
          Armpits treatment attachment
          • Window size: 3 cm2
          • Shape: Concave curved
          • Tailored treatment for armpits
          Bikini treatment attachment
          • Shape: Concave curved
          • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
          • Tailored treatment for bikini

        • Technical specifications

          High performance lamp
          Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

        • Application areas

          Body areas
          • Arms
          • Legs
          • Stomach
          Sensitive areas
          • Armpits
          • Bikini
          Face areas
          • Chin
          • Upper lip
          • Jawline

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Storage
          Luxurious pouch
          Adapter
          19.5V / 4000mA

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          Skin Tone sensor
          Detects your skin tone
          SmartSkin sensor
          The right setting on demand

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        • Application time

          Armpit
          2,5 min
          Bikini line
          2 min
          Face areas
          1,5 min
          Lower legs
          8,5 min

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For quick application
          Corded / cordless use
          Corded
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on small areas

            * Up to 92% hair reduction after 3 treatments when following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
            ** Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 46 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face
