2 year warranty
SmartSkin sensor
3 intelligent attachments: body, face, precision
Lumea IPL App
Both cordless and corded use
Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.
4.4
of 5
1192
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
VIP ,
26/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It really is the real deal
Easy to use ,starting to see results ,would recommend,
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/00 IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer
Date of Use 2026-06-26
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/00 IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Rabab
14/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Looks new and functions like New
This is my second purchase from Philips of the same product which is Lumia Hair removal device. The first one was 8000 Series and my younger sister nicked it because the transformation to her face was very pleasing and something she couldn't do without as this device is not available in India. The 9000 Series is a scale up from 8000 but I cannot tell the difference but the result is the same wonderful clean and pristine hairless skin and I am getting less downy hair which don't reappear for 2-3 months. I am very happy with my Refurbished device and cannot tell its Refurbished at all. It looks new and functions like new
Pros
The luxury of doing it at home in own environment and no pain. The results are clean, soft and pristine skin
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/00 IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer
Date of Use 2026-05-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/00 IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer
Date of Use 2026-05-30
Lilia80
09/05/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I've had it for two months and I'm happy with it. I can see results — the hair growth has decreased.
This review was made for Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/01 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-09
This review was made for Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/01 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-09
After 3 treatments. Median result 86% hair reduction on lower legs at 18 months. Individual results may vary. Based on a survey of 90 consumers.
When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee