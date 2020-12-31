Search terms

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series

    IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    BRI955/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
      -{discount-value}

      Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI955/00

      BRI955/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*

      Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.

        Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

        Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*

        Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

        Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*

        Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

          Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

          Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*

          Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

            Lumea IPL 9000 Series

            Lumea IPL 9000 Series

            IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

            Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*

            Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin*

            • SmartSkin sensor
            • 3 intelligent attachments: body, face, precision
            • Lumea IPL App
            • Both cordless and corded use
            Full solution for face and body with 3 smart attachments

            Full solution for face and body with 3 smart attachments

            Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programmes for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Precision: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.

            Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

            Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

            Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

            Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

            Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

            As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

            Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

            Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

            Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

            Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

            Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

            Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

            The only Lumea with cordless option

            The only Lumea with cordless option

            For extra convenience, Lumea 9000 Series is our only IPL with cordless functionality, which makes it even easier to reach anywhere with precision and to use it from anywhere you want.

            Suitable for most skin tones and hair colours

            Suitable for most skin tones and hair colours

            IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, it therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).

            Technical Specifications

            • Technical specs. attachments

              Body treatment attachment
              • Shape: Convex curved
              • Window size: 4.1 cm2
              • Tailored treatment for body: legs, arms and stomach
              Face treatment attachment
              • Shape: Flat
              • Window size: 2 cm2, extra filter
              • Tailored treatment for face: upper lip, chin and jawline
              Precision treatment attachment
              • Shape: Concave curved
              • Window size: 3 cm2
              • Tailored treatment for bikini and underarm areas

            • Service

              Warranty
              2-year global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

            • Technical specifications

              High performance lamp
              Built to last, 450,000 flashes, equivalent to 39 years of lamp lifetime**

            • Items included

              Instructions for use
              User manual
              Storage
              Luxury pouch
              Adapter
              19.5 V / 4000 mA

            • Safety and adjustable settings

              Integrated UV filter
              Protects skin from UV light
              5 light energy settings
              Adjustable to your skin type
              Integrated safety system
              Prevent unintentional flashing
              Skin Tone sensor
              Detects your skin tone
              SmartSkin sensor
              The right setting on demand

            • Application time

              Underarms
              2.5 min
              Bikini line
              2 min
              Face areas
              1.5 min
              Lower legs
              8.5 min

            • Application mode

              Slide and Flash
              For quick application
              Corded/cordless use
              Both cordless and corded use
              Stamp and Flash
              For treatment on small areas

            • Technical specifications

              Battery type
              Rechargeable battery

            • Technical specifications

              Voltage
              100–240  V

              Suggested products

                Recently viewed products

                  Reviews

