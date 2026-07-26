ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*

Philips Lumea IPL 9000 SeriesIPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer

BRI955/00

4.4
| (1192) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*
Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.
See all benefits

Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*

Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*

  • SmartSkin sensor

  • 3 intelligent attachments: body, face, precision

  • Lumea IPL App

  • Both cordless and corded use

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

For convenience with corded and cordless options

For convenience with corded and cordless options

Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1192

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

26/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It really is the real deal

Easy to use ,starting to see results ,would recommend,

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/00 IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer

Date of Use 2026-06-26

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/00 IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer

Date of Use 2026-06-26

14/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Looks new and functions like New

This is my second purchase from Philips of the same product which is Lumia Hair removal device. The first one was 8000 Series and my younger sister nicked it because the transformation to her face was very pleasing and something she couldn't do without as this device is not available in India. The 9000 Series is a scale up from 8000 but I cannot tell the difference but the result is the same wonderful clean and pristine hairless skin and I am getting less downy hair which don't reappear for 2-3 months. I am very happy with my Refurbished device and cannot tell its Refurbished at all. It looks new and functions like new

Pros

The luxury of doing it at home in own environment and no pain. The results are clean, soft and pristine skin

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/00 IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer

Date of Use 2026-05-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/00 IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer

Date of Use 2026-05-30

09/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

I've had it for two months and I'm happy with it. I can see results — the hair growth has decreased.

This review was made for Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/01 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-09

This review was made for Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/01 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-09

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. After 3 treatments. Median result 86% hair reduction on lower legs at 18 months. Individual results may vary. Based on a survey of 90 consumers.

  2. When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee