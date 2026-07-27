2 year warranty
SmartSkin sensor
4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
With SmartSkin sensor
Both cordless and corded use
Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.
Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.
4.2
of 5
2814
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Panda0909
27/07/2026
United Kingdom
Brilliant
I’m genuinely impressed with this device. I started seeing results by the third treatment, which completely eased my initial hesitation about the price. The option to pay monthly with no interest made the decision even easier, and I’m so glad I went for it. Using it is effortless; the treatments are painless, and the device automatically adjusts the intensity based on your skin tone, so you always feel confident you’re using it correctly. I’m heading into summer feeling stress‑free, and honestly, becoming a hairless woman for a very long time feels amazing. Just stay consistent with your sessions and the results will speak for themselves. Absolutely worth it.
Pros
easy to use
Cons
battery lifetime is not long enough for a full body treatment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series BRP958/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ for face & body
Date of Use 2026-05-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series BRP958/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ for face & body
Date of Use 2026-05-22
OliG83
25/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great
Great product, I have used other IPL’s before but this one is the best.
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series BRP958/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ for face & body
Date of Use 2026-06-18
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series BRP958/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ for face & body
Date of Use 2026-06-18
crabstix78
14/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Effective product
I previously owned an older Philips Lumea model that lasted over 10 years before finally breaking, so I felt confident upgrading to this newer version. I mainly wanted it to keep on top of a few patchy areas, and I’m really pleased with the results so far. This model feels well designed and comfortable to use – the ergonomics are noticeably better, making treatments easier and less awkward. The SenseIQ feature is reassuring and helps tailor the treatment, which gives extra confidence when using it. It feels powerful, well made, and very much like a premium product. Hair regrowth has been slower and finer, even after just a few sessions, which is exactly what I was hoping for. It’s easy to use, effective, and a great update from my previous device. The only downside is storage – despite the provided bag, I never seem to be able to fit the device and all the attachments back into it neatly. That aside, it’s an excellent product and I’m very happy with this upgrade.
Pros
Effective, ergonomically easy to use
Cons
Storage bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI949/00 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI949/00 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
After 3 treatments. Median result 86% hair reduction on lower legs at 18 months. Individual results may vary. Based on a survey of 90 consumers.
When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee