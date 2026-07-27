I’ve been using this for a few weeks now & after using on my leg, the hairs not really grown back yet which is good. I’ve also tried this on my face around my jaw & top lip and had good results with this too. The device itself is easy the use and combined with the SkinAI app, tells you when your next treatment is due so you never forget a treatment. There are different settings and as this has Sense IQ technology this makes it more personal to you. There’s a smart skin sensor which reads your skin tone and indicates a comfortable setting for you personally. I found setting 4 was perfect for me & just felt slightly warm after a bit but wasn’t unconformable at all. You get 4 attachments for each body area, Face,Underarm,Bikini & Body A charger & storage pouch comes with this too and I really liked you can use it cordless also, so you don’t have the cable getting in the way. The battery life is good & I didn’t need to charge it that much. The only downside for me was I thought it is a bit heavy, as you press the trigger while holding it and if you’re doing a large area it does take a bit of time. Overall it’s well worth it as it does work well and you get great results.