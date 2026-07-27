ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
  • Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

Lumea IPL 9000 SeriesIPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI957/00

4.2
| (2814) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.
See all benefits

Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*

Cordless for ease, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

  • SmartSkin sensor

  • 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms

  • With SmartSkin sensor

  • Both cordless and corded use

Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

For convenience with corded and cordless options

For convenience with corded and cordless options

Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

2814

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

27/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

I’m genuinely impressed with this device. I started seeing results by the third treatment, which completely eased my initial hesitation about the price. The option to pay monthly with no interest made the decision even easier, and I’m so glad I went for it. Using it is effortless; the treatments are painless, and the device automatically adjusts the intensity based on your skin tone, so you always feel confident you’re using it correctly. I’m heading into summer feeling stress‑free, and honestly, becoming a hairless woman for a very long time feels amazing. Just stay consistent with your sessions and the results will speak for themselves. Absolutely worth it.

Pros

easy to use

Cons

battery lifetime is not long enough for a full body treatment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series BRP958/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ for face & body

Date of Use 2026-05-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series BRP958/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ for face & body

Date of Use 2026-05-22

25/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great

Great product, I have used other IPL’s before but this one is the best.

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series BRP958/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ for face & body

Date of Use 2026-06-18

This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series BRP958/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ for face & body

Date of Use 2026-06-18

14/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Effective product

I previously owned an older Philips Lumea model that lasted over 10 years before finally breaking, so I felt confident upgrading to this newer version. I mainly wanted it to keep on top of a few patchy areas, and I’m really pleased with the results so far. This model feels well designed and comfortable to use – the ergonomics are noticeably better, making treatments easier and less awkward. The SenseIQ feature is reassuring and helps tailor the treatment, which gives extra confidence when using it. It feels powerful, well made, and very much like a premium product. Hair regrowth has been slower and finer, even after just a few sessions, which is exactly what I was hoping for. It’s easy to use, effective, and a great update from my previous device. The only downside is storage – despite the provided bag, I never seem to be able to fit the device and all the attachments back into it neatly. That aside, it’s an excellent product and I’m very happy with this upgrade.

Pros

Effective, ergonomically easy to use

Cons

Storage bag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI949/00 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI949/00 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. After 3 treatments. Median result 86% hair reduction on lower legs at 18 months. Individual results may vary. Based on a survey of 90 consumers.

  2. When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee