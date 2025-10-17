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2 year warranty
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Hair removal
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Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
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BRI957/00
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User Manual
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Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colours?
How often should I use my Philips Lumea?
Lumea IPLCleaning cloth
Lumea IPL Power adapter
The lights on my Philips Lumea are blinking
My Philips Lumea gives off a burning smell during treatment
The battery of my Philips Lumea runs out very quickly
My skin feels uncomfortable or painful with my Philips Lumea
My Philips Lumea is not flashing
I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea
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