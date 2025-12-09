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  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
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  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
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  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

Philips Epilator Series 8000Wet and dry epilator with 5 accessories

BRE710/01

4.4
| (717) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
The Philips Epilator Series 8000: world’s first epilators with ceramic tweezers for more comfortable epilation. Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.
See all benefits

Smooth skin for up to 4 weeks

Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

  • For legs and body

  • Cordless use

  • 5 accessories

Smooth skin for weeks with Double Action Technology

Smooth skin for weeks with Double Action Technology

Double Action Technology synchronises long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.

Longer tweezers to remove more hair in one go*

Longer tweezers to remove more hair in one go*

Our tweezers rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-pil 9. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*.

32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

717

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

09/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

I wish I used this years ago !

I have to say that every time I use this shaver and all it does I feel a little cheated as to why it did not come along sooner as it has so many useful functions as well as it's simplicity to use and maintain. Add to that fast charging and great run time I was so pleased I bought spares and sundries to make it the full ticket , spot on from Phillips great features and superb design .

This review was made for Philips Epilator Series 8000 BRE740/11 Wet and dry epilator with 9 accessories

This review was made for Philips Epilator Series 8000 BRE740/11 Wet and dry epilator with 9 accessories

13/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good quality

Excellent product feels good and well made and quieter than others

Pros

Does a good job

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator

09/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

FAST WITH GREAT BATTERY POWER

I chose this item as I have a corded Phillips epilator, which is basic, but good plus an old wet and dry. This outclassed both. I was fed up of the slowness and burning out of Braun and Reminton's nylon cogs break. I have not been disappointed!!!!!! The battery life on this machine is great, a whole body epilation each time with battery left. It is fast, efficient, the light is a great bonus. Frankly, it waaaaaaay exceeds my expectations!!!!!! Registering the product online meant I got an extra 18 months warranty, now that in itself speaks for itself!!!!!!!! I would recommend this product to anyone who requires a good, reliable epilator. Definitely value for money!!!!!!!

Pros

Fast, efficient, great battery life between charges.

Cons

I have not found any. I love it to bits.

This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator

This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator

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Disclaimers

  1. vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige

  2. CLT Germany N=153, 2019