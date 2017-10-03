Hair Removal Cream



It sounds like a practical solution for pubic hair removal: apply a hair removal cream and remove it after a few minutes. Unfortunately, it’s not that easy. These creams contain chemicals that irritate sensitive skin and can damage the pH balance. You should always make sure that the cream doesn’t come into contact with any sensitive internal areas. This is how you remove hair with a cream: Read the instructions on the packaging thoroughly before using any product on an intimate area. Make sure any hair removal cream is appropriate for the bikini zone before applying. 1. Test the product on a small area in your bikini zone before applying it on a larger area. Wait 24 hours so you can be sure that there are no adverse reactions. 2. Now you can apply the cream to the outer areas and remove it as per the instructions. 3. If you are unsure about where you can use the cream, only use it where you are sure, and use a different hair removal method on the remaining, more sensitive areas.