2 year warranty
BRT383/15
Trim, shave and style
Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.
Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.
Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5 mm for an even, neatly groomed bikini area.
3.8
of 5
111
Reviews
RIBI 2
02/04/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
SAFE AND GENTLE
GIVES A CLOSE SHAVE WITH NO SCRATCHING OR IRRITATION.
This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
RiverFairy
16/07/2020
United Kingdom
Love it
Bought this to replace my old trimmer that I dropped in the shower. Using both heads I achieved a really close shave to my bikini area, with no nicks! The only fault is that the battery isn’t rechargeable, that said it’s ready to use at the change of a battery, no waiting for it to charge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
Palamier
04/10/2019
United Kingdom
Great for first time trimmer
I did s bit of research before purchasing this as I am a razor/waxer depending on my mood. Going from an all smooth kinda gal to wanting a bit more free spirit down there I wanted something that could do all and this really does. The variety of attachments are fab it’s easy to use and the different sizes are great for versatility. Love that it has a 0 and 0.5 options for the bikini like and trim options too. Could probably sculpt some lovely hedge art if I wanted to. Highly recommended to beginners to trimmers
Pros
Easy to use, great for all styles and shapes down there, gentle, portable
Cons
Just needs a hair catcher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas