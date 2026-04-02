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  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there

Philips EssentialBikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

BRT383/15

3.8
| (111) Reviews
More, less or no hair…down there
Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs.
See all benefits

Gentle, easy styling for your bikini area

More, less or no hair…down there

  • Trim, shave and style

Small trimming head for precise results

Small trimming head for precise results

Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.

Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5 mm for an even, neatly groomed bikini area.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

111

Reviews

02/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

SAFE AND GENTLE

GIVES A CLOSE SHAVE WITH NO SCRATCHING OR IRRITATION.

This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

16/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it

Bought this to replace my old trimmer that I dropped in the shower. Using both heads I achieved a really close shave to my bikini area, with no nicks! The only fault is that the battery isn’t rechargeable, that said it’s ready to use at the change of a battery, no waiting for it to charge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

04/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for first time trimmer

I did s bit of research before purchasing this as I am a razor/waxer depending on my mood. Going from an all smooth kinda gal to wanting a bit more free spirit down there I wanted something that could do all and this really does. The variety of attachments are fab it’s easy to use and the different sizes are great for versatility. Love that it has a 0 and 0.5 options for the bikini like and trim options too. Could probably sculpt some lovely hedge art if I wanted to. Highly recommended to beginners to trimmers

Pros

Easy to use, great for all styles and shapes down there, gentle, portable

Cons

Just needs a hair catcher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

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