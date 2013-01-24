Search terms
More, less or no hair…down there
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bikini trimmer
Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.
Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.
Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5 mm for an even, neatly groomed bikini area.
After trimming, click on the precision shaving head for an even smoother look.
The ergonomic handle provides a secure, comfortable grip, giving you full control over your styling routine.
This bikini trimmer is easy to pack and always ready for use. Since it's battery operated, you can easily trim any area without cords getting in your way.
Washable head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning.
Pouch included for storing everything in one place.
Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.
Features
Accessories
Ease of use
Service