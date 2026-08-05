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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Hair removal
All series
Philips Essential Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
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BRT383/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate - English (US)
All (4)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
Philips AdvancedPen trimmer for on-the-go touch-ups
SatinShave AdvancedWet and Dry electric shaver
My Philips Bikini Trimmer does not charge
My Philips Bikini Trimmer is not working
My skin feels irritated after using my Philips Bikini or Precision Trimmer
My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming
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