Although many would prefer a permanent hair removal treatment, laser treatments only come very close, with no guarantee of lifelong hairlessness. So, perhaps a more appealing alternative that achieves a similar long-lasting hair removal solution – but without the frequent trips to the salon or laser treatment clinics – is IPL hair removal, which you can do from the comfort of your own home!

The methodological difference between laser and IPL is that IPL hair removal can cover a larger area of skin. IPL technology uses the complete light spectrum and filters it to the effective wavelength range instead of being dependent on a single wavelength, like the laser.

Both laser and IPL translate to higher costs at first when compared to shaving or waxing. However, the results are considerably longer lasting, making IPL – or laser – worthwhile investments. If you choose IPL treatment, you have the option of achieving laser treatment’s almost-but-not-quite permanent hair removal, at home. Despite the one-off investment, overall costs are lowered substantially. Additionally, you can perform the treatment wherever’s comfortable, whenever it suits you!

An IPL device such as the Philips Lumea Prestige is a hair removal solution that has been designed for you and has four different curved attachments for body, face, bikini and underarm areas. With these attachments, each body part receives the attention it deserves.

The Philips Lumea Prestige is handy, safe and achieves 92% hair reduction.1 At the same time, you only need 8.5 minutes to treat both lower legs.2 Who would have thought that long-lasting hair removal at home would be this easy?

So, don’t be afraid to break the endless cycle of hair removal methods – choosing the right long lasting hair removal method for you may be your hairway to heaven! 1 Adherence to the treatment plan; detected at the legs after the third treatment. Individualresults may vary. 2 When used corded; for highest intensity setting.