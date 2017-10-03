2. Less is more: trimming hair and shaving the bikini area



It’s trimming first. This way you can see better what you’ll be shaving afterwards. It’s also better for your shaver. If your hair is short while shaving the bikini area, they won’t get stuck in the shaver. That saves you an uncomfortable pulling feeling and your skin potential irritation. It’s best if you use a tool that has been developed to protect your sensitive bikini area. The SatinShave Prestige from Philips has a trimmer attachment with rounded tips and an additional protective frame. This way it avoids scratches and ensures an all-round comfortable trimming. Afterwards it’s onto the bikini area. Make sure your skin is tight. To ensure that, you can turn your leg outwards and place your foot on a stool. For uneven areas, it pays off to use a shaver with a flexible head like the Philips SatinShave Prestige. Apart from it’s shaving head for the bikini area and the bikini area trimmer comb, its flexible joint ensures optimum skin contact.