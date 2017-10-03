Search terms
It‘s a great feeling when you reach for the shaver and really clear out that jungle down there. Your skin can breathe properly again. Moreover, with pubic hair shaving, everything feels more hygienic. But of course it‘s not that easy to shave the bikini area and the intimate area.
So, how do I shave my intimate area? Whether woman or man, it‘s important to know how to proceed correctly so that your sensitive area stays healthy and you can avoid irritation and ingrown hair. This step-by-step guide provides you with valuable tips on how to shave your intimate area and bikini zone – safely and with smooth results!
Choose a shaver with a flexible head that conforms to your contours. Find a model with more than one blade and clean it thoroughly before intimate shaving. This way you avoid bacteria spreading on the blades and settling in your pores and stops shaving pimples from forming.
Patience is the key to good intimate shaving for ladies. No, this is not something Confucius said. But it‘s important nevertheless: Take as much time for your intimate shave as you need. You should especially play it safe to avoid irritation or cuts.
Instead of shower gel you can also use a pH neutral wash. It removes dead skin cells that clog your pores and may lead to ingrown hair. Afterwards pat yourself dry with a clean towel so you can start with trimming and shaving of the bikini area.
The cleaner your intimate area before shaving, the lower the risk of an infection afterwards. Shower or wash with warm water and a mild shower gel. If the water is too hot, it can irritate your skin. A little warmth however makes your skin smoother and ensures that your hair follicles – and you – can relax.
It’s best if you use a tool that has been developed to protect your sensitive bikini area. The SatinShave Prestige from Philips has a trimmer attachment with rounded tips and an additional protective frame. This way it avoids scratches and ensures an all-round comfortable trimming. Afterwards it’s onto the bikini area. Make sure your skin is tight. To ensure that, you can turn your leg outwards and place your foot on a stool. For uneven areas, it pays off to use a shaver with a flexible head like the Philips SatinShave Prestige. Apart from it’s shaving head for the bikini area and the bikini area trimmer comb, its flexible joint ensures optimum skin contact.
It’s trimming first. This way you can see better what you’ll be shaving afterwards. It’s also better for your shaver. If your hair is short while shaving the bikini area, they won’t get stuck in the shaver. That saves you an uncomfortable pulling feeling and your skin potential irritation.
Afterwards it’s onto the bikini area. Make sure your skin is tight. To ensure that, you can turn your leg outwards and place your foot on a stool. For uneven areas, it pays off to use a shaver with a flexible head like the Philips SatinShave Prestige. Apart from it’s shaving head for the bikini area and the bikini area trimmer comb, its flexible joint ensures optimum skin contact.
Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced lady shaver gives you smooth skin, even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easily and conveniently.<br>Reduce waste, cut down your plastic use from disposable razors with a simple switch. See all benefits
If not, make sure you are standing in the light and can see everything clearly. Pull your skin taught while shaving to avoid scratches and achieve a smoother finish. First shave in the direction of hair growth, then, if necessary, against it. Ensure you don’t go over a particular area too often. Then you thoroughly rinse the area with lukewarm water and pat it dry. Voilà!
Now it’s time to shave the really sensitive areas. That, of course, is optional. If you are happy with a cleanly trimmed intimate area and shaved bikini area, great. Your skin will thank you for it.
If you are tired of having to shave every few days here’s a solution for you: hair removal with IPL (Intense Pulsed Light). The Lumea Prestige for example has a bikini area attachment with which you can work precisely on the area and achieve weeks of smooth skin. A pain-free, skin-friendly alternative that lasts considerably longer than a smooth shave of the bikini area. Sounds like paradise? It is!
Now you can apply a mild balm that’s especially made for the intimate shaving of ladies and indulges your intimate area with soothing aloe vera or tea tree oil. Keep your tight synthetic underwear in the drawer for now. Cotton enables your skin to breathe better and doesn’t irritate it.
