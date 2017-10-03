Cost of treatment: at-home IPL vs laser



Both IPL and laser hair removal can be costly, and it can vary widely by provider. However, as both methods achieve long-term reduction with regular at-home and professional treatment, the initial investment usually pays off.

Laser hair removal costs largely depend on whether you see a dermatologist or go to a beauty salon. Medical professionals can better analyse your skin and hair and recommend the most suitable technology for you, whereas beauty salons usually don’t have the resources to offer more than one laser technology. Moreover, the risk of burns, irritation, and pigment disorders may be higher. Despite dermatological laser hair removal costing more, it is the safer alternative.

Just like laser hair removal, the cost of IPL treatment varies widely. Though IPL treatment is provided professionally in beauty salons, you can also buy an IPL hair removal device such as the Philips Lumea Prestige and use it from the comfort of your home. That way, you can save money in the long run and remove your hair when it suits you. No more annoying appointments! Furthermore, your IPL hair removal device is an upfront investment, allowing you to save money in the long run.