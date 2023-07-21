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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut

Discontinued

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3525/15

4.1
| (490) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Fast, even haircut
The Hair Clipper 3000 by Philips gives you a fast, even haircut. The device's 13 length settings, Trim-n-Flow technology and DualCut technology lets you quickly achieve an even finish.
See all benefits

Faster hair clipping without clogging

Fast, even haircut

  • Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

  • 13 length settings

  • 45 mins cordless use/8h charge

Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimised Design

Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimised Design

A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.

Adjust hair length from 0.5 mm to 23 mm easily

Adjust hair length from 0.5 mm to 23 mm easily

Customise your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1 mm to 23 mm in 2 mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5 mm cut.

Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

Looking good has never been easier. Our hair clippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

490

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

21/07/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hair Clipper - Recommended

The clipper is easy to use, it is efficient and gets the job done in a a few minutes.

Pros

ease of use

Cons

cleaning the cutter is not so strong

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

09/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

It’s very handy and easy to use. We all love it in the family

Pros

Very handy

Cons

if it can cut to 0 ( shortest) would be excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

28/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Tight cut

If your looking for a really tight all over head shave on a budget, these are ideal. Closest shave I've had

Pros

Nothing of note

Cons

Nothing at this price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

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