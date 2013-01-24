Home
    Hairclipper series 3000

    Hair clipper

    HC3525/15
    Overall Rating / 5
      Constant power, easy haircut

      With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits

        Constant power, easy haircut

        DuraPower technology: increase battery lifetime

        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • 13 length settings
        • 45 mins' cordless use/8-hr charge
        DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

        DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

        The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life of your clipper is increased.

        Self-sharpening metal blades

        Self-sharpening metal blades

        Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

        Easily select and lock-in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23 mm

        Easily select and lock-in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23 mm

        Simply select and lock in the length you want. The adjustable comb has 12 lock-in length settings from 1 mm to 23 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5 mm trim.

        Includes a beard comb for 12 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23 mm

        Includes a beard comb for 12 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23 mm

        Whether you have a beard or want the perfect stubble, just attach the adjustable beard comb and select one of 12 lock-in settings, from 1 to 23 mm. There are precisely 2 mm between each length. To get shorter stubble, remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5 mm trim.

        45 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        45 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        Use the clipper without the power cord for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful NiMH battery provides up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

        Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

        Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

        The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.

        Quick release blades for easy cleaning

        Quick release blades for easy cleaning

        Simply click to release the detachable head to quickly release and clean the blades.

        Zero maintenance, no oil needed

        Zero maintenance, no oil needed

        No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Self-sharpening metal blades
          Cutter width
          41 mm
          Number of length settings
          13
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2 mm
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 23 mm

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Adjustable hair comb
          • Extra adjustable beard comb
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          • Removable cutter
          • Washable blades
          Operation
          Corded and Cordless use
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Power

          Run time
          45 minutes
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

