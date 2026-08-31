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Hairclipper series 3000Adjustable beard comb 1-23 mm

CP0916

Adjustable hair comb for your hair clipper

This adjustable comb is for your hair clipper. Guaranteed precision for the look you have in mind.

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Compatible products

Hairclipper series 3000

Hairclipper series 3000
Hair clipper

HC3510/15

Hairclipper series 3000

Hairclipper series 3000
Hair clipper

HC3530/15

Check for compatibility below

Adjustable hair comb for your hair clipper

  • Grey

  • Hair length: 1–23 mm

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

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