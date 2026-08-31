Hairclipper series 3000

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CP0916
Adjustable hair comb for your hair clipper
This adjustable comb is for your hair clipper. Guaranteed precision for the look you have in mind.
Grey
Hair length: 1–23 mm
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second chance with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
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