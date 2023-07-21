2 year warranty
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
13 length settings
75 mins cordless use/8h charge
Incl. beard comb
A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.
Customise your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1 mm to 23 mm in 2 mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5 mm cut.
Looking good has never been easier. Our hair clippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.
4.1
of 5
490
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Ramif
21/07/2023
United Kingdom
Hair Clipper - Recommended
The clipper is easy to use, it is efficient and gets the job done in a a few minutes.
Pros
ease of use
Cons
cleaning the cutter is not so strong
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
JPPanda
09/02/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
It’s very handy and easy to use. We all love it in the family
Pros
Very handy
Cons
if it can cut to 0 ( shortest) would be excellent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Garth81
28/07/2021
United Kingdom
Tight cut
If your looking for a really tight all over head shave on a budget, these are ideal. Closest shave I've had
Pros
Nothing of note
Cons
Nothing at this price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb