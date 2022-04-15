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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper
Support
HC3530/15
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Important information manual
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Hairclipper, MultigroomAdjustable hair comb 1–23 mm
Hairclipper series 3000Adjustable beard comb 1-23 mm
HairclipperCutter
ShaversCleansing brush
Beardtrimmer series 9000Power plug EU Type HQ8505
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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