    SCF254/61
    Ultra comfort and confidence
      Philips Avent Breast pads

      SCF254/61
      Ultra comfort and confidence

      Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breastfeeding journey. Honeycomb texture, ultra-thin, ultra-absorbent core and leak-proof and breathable design keep you feeling dry and comfortable, day and night. See all benefits

      Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breastfeeding journey. Honeycomb texture, ultra-thin, ultra-absorbent core and leak-proof and breathable design keep you feeling dry and comfortable, day and night. See all benefits

        Ultra comfort and confidence

        • Disposable breast pads
        Honeycomb top sheet

        Honeycomb top sheet

        Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.

        Ultra-absorbent material and triple-layered core design

        Ultra-absorbent material and triple-layered core design

        Ultra-absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.

        Individually wrapped for your hygiene

        Individually wrapped for your hygiene

        Individually wrapped for your hygiene, perfect for on the go.

        Leak-proof and breathable outer layer

        Outer layer provides a leak-proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives a breathable feeling.

        2 adhesive strips to keep pads in place

        2 adhesive strips to keep pads in place.

        Only 2 mm thin on average

        Only 2 mm thin on average with contoured shape, helps to make pads invisible under clothes.

        Developed with an expert

        Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Design

          Multi-layer design
          Yes
          Ultra-thin
          Yes
          Discreet contoured shape
          Yes
          Honeycomb texture
          Yes
          Individually wrapped
          Yes
          2 adhesive strips
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Dimensions
          130 x 2 mm

        • Material

          Breast pads
          Fluff pulp, non-woven fabrics and super-absorbent polymer

        • What is included

          Disposable breast pad
          60  pcs

