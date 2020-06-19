Search terms
Pumping made simple
Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust the rhythm and vacuum. See all benefits
Pumping made simple
Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust the rhythm and vacuum. See all benefits
The innovative silicone flange - inspired by babys unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.
Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).
The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go simple and discreet.
A unique, portable manual breast pump ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home, or before breastfeeding.
Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.
Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.
Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.
To feed using your expressed milk, simply attach the soft teat to the bottle container. To store your milk for feeding later on, close the bottle using the sealing disc.
