    Philips Avent

    Manual Breast Pump

    SCF430/20
      Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

      SCF430/20
      Pumping made simple

      Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby's own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust the rhythm and vacuum.

        Pumping made simple

        Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust the rhythm and vacuum. See all benefits

        Pumping made simple

        Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust the rhythm and vacuum. See all benefits

          Pumping made simple

          Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust the rhythm and vacuum. See all benefits

            Pumping made simple

            Natural Motion Technology, for quick milk flow

            • Regular set
            Helps with stimulation of milk flow

            Helps with stimulation of milk flow

            The innovative silicone flange - inspired by babys unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.

            Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

            Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

            Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

            Ideal for occasional pumping, everywhere everytime

            Ideal for occasional pumping, everywhere everytime

            The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go simple and discreet.

            Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

            Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

            A unique, portable manual breast pump ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home, or before breastfeeding.

            Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

            Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

            Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.

            Express without leaning forward

            Express without leaning forward

            Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.

            Easy to clean and set up

            Easy to clean and set up

            Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.

            Express and feed

            Express and feed

            To feed using your expressed milk, simply attach the soft teat to the bottle container. To store your milk for feeding later on, close the bottle using the sealing disc.

            Technical Specifications

            • What is included

              120 ml (4 oz) Bottle with 0m+ nipple
              1  pcs
              Disposable breast pads
              4  pcs
              Sealing disc
              1  pcs
              Cushion cover
              1  pcs
              Expression kit with handle
              1  pcs
              Milk bags
              5 pcs

            • Functions

              Soft and adaptive cushion
              Gentle stimulation

                  Reviews

                  Be the first to review this item

                  Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
                  Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
                  BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

