      Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

      SCF254/02

      Comfortable and discreet

      Unique Philips Avent breast pads specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.

      Comfortable and discreet

      Avent breast pads

      • 2 day pads
      Invisible under clothes

      Invisible under clothes

      Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.

      Silky-soft feel

      Silky-soft feel

      Silky-soft top-sheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

      Anti-slip with adhesive tapes

      Anti-slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

      Developed with a breastfeeding expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Hygienic

      Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

      Soft with discreet, contoured shape

      Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to wear them discreetly under your clothing.

      Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

      1. Ultra-soft top layer with nipple indent keeps the breast dry at all times. 2. Ultra-absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort. 3. Ultra-absorbent core draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment. 4. Ultra-breathable outer layer helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tapes to keep the pad in place.

      Technical Specifications

      Dimensions and weight

        Dimensions
        100 x 25  mm

      What is included

        Disposable day breast pads
        2  pcs
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

