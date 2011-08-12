Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCF254/02
Comfortable and discreet
Unique Philips Avent breast pads specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Disposable breast pads
total
recurring payment
Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.
Silky-soft top-sheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.
Anti-slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.
Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to wear them discreetly under your clothing.
1. Ultra-soft top layer with nipple indent keeps the breast dry at all times. 2. Ultra-absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort. 3. Ultra-absorbent core draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment. 4. Ultra-breathable outer layer helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tapes to keep the pad in place.
Dimensions and weight
What is included
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.