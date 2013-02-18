Search terms

    Philips Avent

    Sealing disc

    CP1238
    Avent
    Avent
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Sealing disc

      CP1238

      Philips Avent Sealing disc

      Easy milk and food storage.

      These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers.

      Philips Avent Sealing disc

        Sealing disc

        Sealing disc

        Easy milk and food storage.

        Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat

        Replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Teat is not included.)

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • SCF755
          • SCF746
          • SCF666
          • SCF703
          • SCF033
          • SCF030
          • SCF816
          • SCF810
          • SCF803
          • SCF686
          • SCF408
          • SCF562
          • SCF561
          • SCF560
          • SCF407
          • SCF039
          • SCF801
          • SCF566
          • SCF551
          • SCF795
          • SCF638
          • SCF565
          • SCF564
          • SCF406
          • SCF400
          • SCF821
          • SCF802
          • SCF753
          • SCF751
          • SCF747
          • SCF819
          • SCF019
          • SCF625
          • SCF401
          • SCF013
          • SCF010
          • SCF815
          • SCF804
          • SCF790
          • SCF701
          • SCF016
          • SCF563
          • SCF403
          • SCF293
          • SCF037
          • SCF034
          • SCF817
          • SCF814
          • SCF813
          • SCF811
          • SCF796
          • SCF792
          • SCF683
          • SCF660
          • SCF404
          • SCF402
          • SCF330
          • SCF291
          • SCF035
          • SCF031
          • SCF793
          • SCF680
          • SCF663
          • SCF623
          • SCF553
          • SCF405
          • SCF038
          • SCF036
          • SCF032
          • SCF818
          • SCF812
          • SCF798

