Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Easy milk and food storage.
These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy milk and food storage.
These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers.
Easy milk and food storage.
These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy milk and food storage.
These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers.
Sealing disc
Total:
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.