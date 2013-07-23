2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF663/07
Baby's first step to using a cup
Designed to be gentle on baby's gums with a soft, non-spill spout
260 ml/9 oz
Variable Flow Teat
Replace the teat with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums
Attach the easy-grip handles to the Philips Avent baby bottle.
Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the teat with the soft, non-spill drinking spout
3.0
of 5
1
Review
liz92
23/07/2013
España
porque mi tetina escurre
que tal compre esta tetina, hace una semana, y ayer le dia mi bebe pero escurre tal parese que no se sierra bien aque se debe nesesita una rosquilla adaptadora?
This review was made for SCF663/07 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit
This review was made for SCF663/07 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.