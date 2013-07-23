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Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bottle Trainer Kit

SCF663/07

3

| (1) Review

Baby's first step to using a cup

Designed to be gentle on baby's gums with a soft, non-spill spout

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy-grip handles

Baby's first step to using a cup

  • 260 ml/9 oz

  • Variable Flow Teat

Soft non-spill drinking spout

Soft non-spill drinking spout

Replace the teat with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums

Attach the easy-grip handles to the feeding bottle

Attach the easy-grip handles to the feeding bottle

Attach the easy-grip handles to the Philips Avent baby bottle.

Replace teat with the soft spout

Replace teat with the soft spout

Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the teat with the soft, non-spill drinking spout

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

23/07/2013

España

España

porque mi tetina escurre

que tal compre esta tetina, hace una semana, y ayer le dia mi bebe pero escurre tal parese que no se sierra bien aque se debe nesesita una rosquilla adaptadora?

This review was made for SCF663/07 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

This review was made for SCF663/07 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 