    Bottle and teat brush

    SCF145/06
      SCF145/06
      The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and moulded handle tip to effectively clean all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment. The durable, high-density bristles safely clean without scratching.

      The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and moulded handle tip to effectively clean all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment. The durable, high-density bristles safely clean without scratching. See all benefits

      The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and moulded handle tip to effectively clean all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment. The durable, high-density bristles safely clean without scratching. See all benefits

      The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and moulded handle tip to effectively clean all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment. The durable, high-density bristles safely clean without scratching. See all benefits

        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

        This bottle and teat brush is BPA free*

        This bottle and teat brush is BPA free*

        This bottle and teat brush is wholly produced from BPA-free* material

        Unique handle and tip design

        Curved brush head and moulded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide-neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of teats.

        Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning

        Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, teats and other feeding equipment

        No scratching or damaging of bottles or teats

        No scratching or damaging of bottles or teats due to the soft, high-density bristles.

        Dishwasher safe

        The bottle and teat brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

        Hang brush for convenient storage

        Hang brush for convenient storage and drying

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs

        • Material

          BPA-free*
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

