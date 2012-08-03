2 year warranty
Bottle accessories
Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
Curved brush head and moulded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide-neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of teats.
Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, teats and other feeding equipment
4.4
of 5
48
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
NurseryNurseandmum22
03/08/2012
United Kingdom
Won't use any other
In the years of being a nursery nurse and a mother i have tried several bottle brushes but this is by far the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush
van emmerik
16/04/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
soepel design dat bij alle kleine hoekjes kan
simpel, soepel design. twee borstels waardoor je goed bij kleine hoekjes kan. in een paar seconde schoongemaakt.
Pros
soepel design, twee borstels, kan ook bij de kleine hoekjes
Cons
de kleur is een beetje opvallend, naturel had mooier geweest
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Fles- en speenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Fles- en speenborstel
PeerKe87
06/04/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Geweldige borstel
Ik zou deze flessenborstel aan iedereen aanraden wie problemen heeft met het schoonhouden van zijn flesjes. Met deze Philips flessenborstel zijn je flessen super snel schoon. Door de stevige borstel neemt hij alle melk resten uit de fles snel weg. In vergelijking met andere borstels is de vorm perfect voor onze flessen. Wij hadden veel eerder deze borstel moeten aanschaffen.
Pros
Stevige handgreep en stevige borstel
Cons
Borstel haren gaan snel uit elkaar staan waardoor de stevigheid iets minder word.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Fles- en speenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Fles- en speenborstel
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.