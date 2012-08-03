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  • Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products

Philips AventBottle and teat brush

SCF145/06

4.4
| (48) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and moulded handle tip to effectively clean all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment. The durable, high-density bristles safely clean without scratching.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Newborn Natural starter set

Newborn Natural starter set

SCD301/05

Newborn Glass Starter Set

Newborn Glass Starter Set

SCD303/01

Avent Cleaning brush

Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products

  • Bottle accessories

Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

Unique handle and tip design

Curved brush head and moulded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide-neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of teats.

Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning

Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, teats and other feeding equipment

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

48

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

03/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Won't use any other

In the years of being a nursery nurse and a mother i have tried several bottle brushes but this is by far the best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush

16/04/2021

Nederland

Nederland

soepel design dat bij alle kleine hoekjes kan

simpel, soepel design. twee borstels waardoor je goed bij kleine hoekjes kan. in een paar seconde schoongemaakt.

Pros

soepel design, twee borstels, kan ook bij de kleine hoekjes

Cons

de kleur is een beetje opvallend, naturel had mooier geweest

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/06 Fles- en speenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/06 Fles- en speenborstel

06/04/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldige borstel

Ik zou deze flessenborstel aan iedereen aanraden wie problemen heeft met het schoonhouden van zijn flesjes. Met deze Philips flessenborstel zijn je flessen super snel schoon. Door de stevige borstel neemt hij alle melk resten uit de fles snel weg. In vergelijking met andere borstels is de vorm perfect voor onze flessen. Wij hadden veel eerder deze borstel moeten aanschaffen.

Pros

Stevige handgreep en stevige borstel

Cons

Borstel haren gaan snel uit elkaar staan waardoor de stevigheid iets minder word.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/06 Fles- en speenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/06 Fles- en speenborstel

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 