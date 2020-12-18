Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser

    SCF276/42
    AVENT
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Always ready when you are Always ready when you are Always ready when you are
      AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser

      SCF276/42

      Always ready when you are

      The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser

      Always ready when you are

      The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

      Always ready when you are

      The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser

      Always ready when you are

      The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

        Always ready when you are

        Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilisation

        • 220-240 V
        Advanced digital display and sound alerts

        Advanced digital display and sound alerts

        The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilisation is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the steriliser with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilising has been completed accurately and reliably.

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

        The advantage of steam sterilisation is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Steriliser takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilise a full load of 6 bottles, teats and dome caps.

        Holds up to six Philips AVENT Bottles

        Holds up to six Philips AVENT Bottles

        The steriliser has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips AVENT Bottles or two Philips AVENT Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and teats much easier.

        Just add water, load and select the mode

        Just add water, load and select the mode

        Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Steriliser is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the steriliser with your bottles, breast pump or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilising cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilising, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the steriliser overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this steriliser will make the daily sterilising task easier.

        Keeps contents sterile day and night

        Keeps contents sterile day and night

        This advanced steriliser makes sure you always have a sterile bottle at hand by keeping contents sterile for 24 hours. It will automatically re-sterilise the contents every 6 hours. With the handy pause button you can also add or remove items at any time and the Digital Steriliser will automatically re-sterilise the contents.

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

        Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips AVENT Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
          Weight
          1.609  kg

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

              • Bottle not included with this product

