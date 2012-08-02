2 year warranty
Discontinued
220-240 V
The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilisation is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the steriliser with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilising has been completed accurately and reliably.
The advantage of steam sterilisation is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Steriliser takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilise a full load of 6 bottles, teats and dome caps.
The steriliser has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and teats much easier.
4.5
of 5
32
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Torie
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Advent steamer
Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Bottle not included with this product