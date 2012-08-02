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  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are

Discontinued

Philips AventDigital Steam Steriliser

SCF276/42

4.5
| (32) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Always ready when you are
The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.
See all benefits

Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilisation

Always ready when you are

  • 220-240 V

Advanced digital display and sound alerts

Advanced digital display and sound alerts

The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilisation is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the steriliser with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilising has been completed accurately and reliably.

Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

The advantage of steam sterilisation is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Steriliser takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilise a full load of 6 bottles, teats and dome caps.

Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

The steriliser has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and teats much easier.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

32

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Advent steamer

Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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Disclaimers

  1. Bottle not included with this product