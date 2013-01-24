Home
    AVENT Combined Steamer and Blender

    SCF870/20
    AVENT
    Steam, flip, blend and serve
      AVENT Combined Steamer and Blender

      SCF870/20
      Steam, flip, blend and serve

      Easily prepare healthy homemade baby food with the Philips AVENT Combined Steamer and Blender SCF870/20: first steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then simply lift and flip the jar over to blend it, with no transfer of food required!

      AVENT Combined Steamer and Blender

      Steam, flip, blend and serve

      Easily prepare healthy homemade baby food with the Philips AVENT Combined Steamer and Blender SCF870/20: first steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then simply lift and flip the jar over to blend it, with no transfer of food required!

        Combined Steamer and Blender

        Steam, flip, blend and serve

        Nourishing kids with Philips AVENT

        Compact design

        Compact design for easy storage.

        Also blends meat, fish and pulses

        for complete meals

        Retains cooking liquids

        All cooking liquids are retained and can be reincorporated during blending

        12 age-appropriate recipes

        for 3 stages of weaning

        Powerful blending performance

        for fine purees

        Professional advice

        from paediatric nutritionist and child psychologist

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Turkey
          Yes

        • What is included

          Steamer/blender
          1
          Spatula
          1
          Measuring cup
          1
          Recipe booklet
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50 - 60  Hz
          Power
          400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Safety Classification
          Class 1
          Safety
          Safety lock system for lid and bowl detection
          Capacity
          800 (solids)/450 (liquids)  ml
          Speed
          1
          Water tank volume
          200 ml
          Cord length
          70  cm
          Colour/finishing
          White/Green

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          193 D x 243 W x 344 H  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          2
          Product dimensions
          16.50 (round base) 30.8 (height)  cm
          Product weight
          2  kg

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 6 months +
          • 1 year +
          • 6–12 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

