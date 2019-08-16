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  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending

Advanced2-in-1 Steamer Blender

SCF870/20

4.1
| (223) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Healthy Steaming, easy blending
Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Steamer Blender. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then simply lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Healthy baby food maker for nutritious baby meals

Healthy Steaming, easy blending

  • Healthy steaming

  • Steam and blend in one jar

  • Easy to use and clean

  • Weaning advice and recipes

Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in a single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining meat, fish and pulse ingredients and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps you to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

223

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

16/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Loved it

I had this for my boys it made preparing food very easy, easy to use , easy to clean, just all round loved it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Advanced SCF870/20 2-in-1 Steamer Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Advanced SCF870/20 2-in-1 Steamer Blender

29/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing product!

I can not imagine being without this food processor! Preparing healthy food for the baby is easy, convenient and quick! I can use the blender when the baby is in the kitchen with no tears and freight from the little one. Highly recommend it! It’s worth every penny you spend on it!

This review was made for Advanced SCF870/21 Baby food steamer and blender

This review was made for Advanced SCF870/21 Baby food steamer and blender

25/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Quick Easy and to the point.. no fuss

Loving this product. So easy to use and clean.. A fresh batch of healthy food made within minutes. Really pleased with my purchase of this item.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Advanced SCF870/21 Baby food steamer and blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Advanced SCF870/21 Baby food steamer and blender

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 