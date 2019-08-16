2 year warranty
Healthy steaming
Steam and blend in one jar
Easy to use and clean
Weaning advice and recipes
Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.
You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in a single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.
From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining meat, fish and pulse ingredients and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps you to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.
4.1
of 5
223
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Amber82
16/08/2019
United Kingdom
Loved it
I had this for my boys it made preparing food very easy, easy to use , easy to clean, just all round loved it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced SCF870/20 2-in-1 Steamer Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced SCF870/20 2-in-1 Steamer Blender
Val6a
29/06/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing product!
I can not imagine being without this food processor! Preparing healthy food for the baby is easy, convenient and quick! I can use the blender when the baby is in the kitchen with no tears and freight from the little one. Highly recommend it! It’s worth every penny you spend on it!
This review was made for Advanced SCF870/21 Baby food steamer and blender
This review was made for Advanced SCF870/21 Baby food steamer and blender
HKHAN
25/06/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Quick Easy and to the point.. no fuss
Loving this product. So easy to use and clean.. A fresh batch of healthy food made within minutes. Really pleased with my purchase of this item.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced SCF870/21 Baby food steamer and blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced SCF870/21 Baby food steamer and blender
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.