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  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic PES baby bottle

SCF666/17

3.9
| (13) Reviews
Good feeding, good sleeping
Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behaviour in babies. The Philips Avent Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.**
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

Good feeding, good sleeping

  • 1 Bottle

  • 11 oz/330 ml

  • Variable flow nipple

  • 3m+

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**

Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

Five different teat flow rates are available

Five different teat flow rates are available

Five different teat flow rates are available.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

13

Reviews

2

04/01/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES-babyfles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES-babyfles

17/02/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Klassik-PES-Babyflasche

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Klassik-PES-Babyflasche

28/07/2013

España

España

le doy un 10

es el unico biberon que pe gusta a mi hijo. compre de otras marcas y los uso de tapper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.