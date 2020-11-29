Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Cap

    CP0148
    Avent
    Avent
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Cap

      CP0148

      Helps to keep teats clean.

      Keeps the teats of your Avent baby feeding bottle clean during storage and travel.

      Philips Avent Cap

      Helps to keep teats clean.

      Keeps the teats of your Avent baby feeding bottle clean during storage and travel. See all benefits

      Helps to keep teats clean.

      Keeps the teats of your Avent baby feeding bottle clean during storage and travel. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £1.49

      Philips Avent Cap

      Helps to keep teats clean.

      Keeps the teats of your Avent baby feeding bottle clean during storage and travel. See all benefits

      Compatible Products

        Helps to keep teats clean.

        Find matching products on the specifications tab.

        • Bottle

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          SCF573
          Fits product type:
          • SCF813/37
          • SCF816/14
          Fits Product type
          • SCF330
          • SCF400
          • SCF401
          • SCF402
          • SCF403
          • SCF404
          • SCF405
          • SCF406
          • SCF407
          • SCF551
          • SCF553
          • SCF560
          • SCF561
          • SCF562
          • SCF563
          • SCF564
          • SCF565
          • SCF566
          • SCF623
          • SCF625
          • SCF638
          • SCF660
          • SCF663
          • SCF666
          • SCF680
          • SCF683
          • SCF686
          • SCF746
          • SCF747
          • SCF751
          • SCF753
          • SCF755
          • SCF790
          • SCF792
          • SCF793
          • SCF795
          • SCF796
          • SCF798
          • SCF801
          • SCF802
          • SCF803
          • SCF804
          • SCF810
          • SCF811
          • SCF812
          • SCF813
          • SCF814
          • SCF815
          • SCF816
          • SCF817
          • SCF818
          • SCF821
          • SCF408
          • SCF819

