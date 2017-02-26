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Philips AventSCF821/14 Anti-colic baby bottle

SCF821/14

4.3
| (126) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
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Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

60% less fussing at night*

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

126

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.

A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product and easy to adapt to

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous product

My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

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