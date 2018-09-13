2 year warranty
For easy on-the-go use
Pump with soft massage cushion
Includes 3 storage cups
Extra-soft newborn flow teat
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means that you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
Our massage cushion has a new soft, velvety texture that gives the skin a warm feeling for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let-down.
Use the same cup to express and store breast milk and feed it to your baby. Ideal for storage in fridge or freezer
4.7
of 5
32
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Freyadc
13/09/2018
België
Top product!
Kan het iedereen aanraden en zeg dit als vroedvrouw en mama!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/13 Handkolf met 3 bewaarbekers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/13 Handkolf met 3 bewaarbekers
Tx88
09/03/2018
España
Me encanta
Buen diseño y facilidad de uso. Es muy practico cuando necesitas sacar leche para congelar ya que viene con sus tarritos y se adapta perfectamente a los biberones de la marca
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/13 Extractor de leche manual con 3 vasos
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/13 Extractor de leche manual con 3 vasos
JesusJ
06/10/2017
España
Buen producto
Producto robusto fácil manejo. Se limpia bien y funciona a la perfección una extracción rápida sin dolor muy contentos con este producto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/13 Extractor de leche manual con 3 vasos
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/13 Extractor de leche manual con 3 vasos
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011