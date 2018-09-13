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  • More comfort, more milk, easy on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy on the go*

Philips AventManual breast pump with 3 cups

SCF330/13

4.7
| (32) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
More comfort, more milk, easy on the go*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use and clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on the go.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Manual breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk, easy on the go*

  • For easy on-the-go use

  • Pump with soft massage cushion

  • Includes 3 storage cups

  • Extra-soft newborn flow teat

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means that you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Our massage cushion has a new soft, velvety texture that gives the skin a warm feeling for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let-down.

Includes 3 versatile milk storage cups

Includes 3 versatile milk storage cups

Use the same cup to express and store breast milk and feed it to your baby. Ideal for storage in fridge or freezer

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

32

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

13/09/2018

België

België

Top product!

Kan het iedereen aanraden en zeg dit als vroedvrouw en mama!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/13 Handkolf met 3 bewaarbekers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/13 Handkolf met 3 bewaarbekers

09/03/2018

España

España

Me encanta

Buen diseño y facilidad de uso. Es muy practico cuando necesitas sacar leche para congelar ya que viene con sus tarritos y se adapta perfectamente a los biberones de la marca

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/13 Extractor de leche manual con 3 vasos

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/13 Extractor de leche manual con 3 vasos

06/10/2017

España

España

Buen producto

Producto robusto fácil manejo. Se limpia bien y funciona a la perfección una extracción rápida sin dolor muy contentos con este producto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/13 Extractor de leche manual con 3 vasos

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/13 Extractor de leche manual con 3 vasos

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011