2 year warranty
Discontinued
The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.
Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.
Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. How? A valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up as your baby drinks, allowing uninterrupted feeding. This can help reduce colic, gas, spit-up and burping.
4.6
of 5
121
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Xenanita
27/04/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Avent Anti -colic airfree bottle
I highly recommend this bottle for fussy babies and the new design works surprisingly well. Baby was happy after each feed. It was easy and quick to assamble and clean the bottles after each use. Would buy again
Pros
shape could be a little more modern
Cons
all in all good design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Mason1989
26/04/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This new bottle really reduced her fussing time.
This is a fantastic product, both for us parents and our baby girl. It reduced her fussing times by up to half and she sleeps much better at night. The nipple shaped teat worked like a dream, as we were struggling with current products on the market. I would highly recommend this bottle for any parent.
Pros
Flexible nipple like teat, reduced fussing time
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Mikrus89
26/04/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Anti-Colic Bottles
Best of all anti-colic bottles I have come into contact with. Our baby cried a lot because of colic, we used many anti-colic bottles from different brands but with no great results until we used the Philips Avent anti-colic bottle, baby stopped crying and all is well. The bottle is perfectly designed and the baby drinks all the milk without any problems. I would like to thank Philips for what they do and for the contribution they bring to our family life and for making our lives healthier and less stressful. I highly recommend the Avent Anti-Colic bottle, there is no better bottle on the market
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent