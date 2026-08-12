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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Mother and child care
All series
Avent AirFree vent
CP1239
Where can I find my model number?
SCD657/12
SCY670/01
SCD657/11
SCY670/02
SCY673/01
SCY673/81
SCY673/82
SCY670/00
SCY673/83
SCF403/65
Bottle drinking
All (1)
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
User manual
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