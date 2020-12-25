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Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports your baby's unique drinking rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. Finding the right teat is important. See more below.See all benefits
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Baby Bottle with Airfree vent
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The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teat. Switch to "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml (1.7 oz) using the Natural Response teat. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
The AirFree vent is designed to offer extra protection against feeding issues by preventing air from getting into your little one's tummy while upright feeding.
Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.
We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the teat that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from your baby's mouth or your baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack.
The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts and create the product that works for you, when you need it.
The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly, as AirFree vent is a single piece.
The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teat are made of BPA-free* material.
Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.
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