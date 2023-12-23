2 year warranty
1 Bottle
260 ml (9 oz)
Variable Flow 3 Teat
3-6 m
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.7
of 5
232
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
SJES666
23/12/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Absolutely amazing!
Really brilliant bottle completely different to what I'm used to. Easy for baby to take to and didn't have any issues. Easynto clean. Overall really impressed.
Pros
Easy to clean. Easy for baby to take.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
anita777
20/12/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This is the best bottle I've had so far.
I decided to try the Anti-Colic bottle with AirFree vent from Philips Avent after becoming frustrated with all the bottles I had up to that point. Being a first-time mom, I wasn't sure which bottle to buy or why. I hadn't grasped the differences between bottles and the variations based on a baby's age. It was a learning process for me. Up to that point, I randomly purchased two glass bottles with the wrong lids for a newborn. A friend gave me another bottle from a well-known baby brand in the UK, and I received a whole set of bottles, including a breast pump, from my sister in Germany. These were from a reputable and expensive brand. Despite being designed to be similar to the breast with a good flow, my newborn struggled with them. The flow was too fast, and the lids alone had three different parts, making it complicated for me to reassemble them after sterilization. Then, I discovered the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent for Natural Response, and hurray! What a big difference! It arrived just in time when the baby was around 1.5 months old. Not only does this bottle look great and more luxurious than my other bottles, but it also made feeding times with the baby much more enjoyable. Until then, I didn't know what it meant to enjoy feeding my baby. I was still struggling to breastfeed directly, and using other bottles wasn't working well either. I was frustrated, wondering why everyone else seemed to find it easier to feed their babies. This bottle changed my perspective on bottles. Not only is it truly like the breast, but it also doesn't have hundreds of parts. It consists of only three parts plus the lid cover (the lid is almost just one part!). That's it! The parts are easy to clean and sterilize, and even easier to put back together for the next use. I no longer saw my baby coughing milk due to a too-quick flow, and feeding time became tear-free. Since discovering these Philips Avent bottles, I haven't looked back. The baby is now approaching 5 months old, and I've bought four more bottles with the correct flow for her age. Everyone in the baby massage group already knows about my Philips Avent bottle. That's how well it has worked for us. I highly recommend trying this bottle. I'm confident you won't regret it.
Pros
great design, looks attractive to the eye, looks more luxurious to other bottles, has a nice “aerodynamic” design, easy to clean and put back together, easy to carry everywhere around.
Cons
The only con I could give to that bottle is the fact that it is made out of plastic and will one day contribute to the already huge plastic pollution of fields and waters. I wish better alternatives will come out in the future, when it comes to the material of baby bottles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Liddles
19/12/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
The perfect Bottle for breastfed babies
I am overjoyed to share my incredibly positive experience with the Philips Avent Natural Flow bottles. As a parent, finding the right bottle can be a daunting task, but these bottles have been a game-changer for us. My daughter, who was previously resistant to bottles, embraced the Philips Avent with open arms. The unique design is a standout feature – the entire nipple fills with milk, ensuring a more natural and comfortable feeding experience while significantly reducing the intake of air. Having tried various anti-colic bottles that proved ineffective, discovering the Philips Avent was a breath of fresh air. The reduction in air swallowed has noticeably eased my daughter's discomfort, making feeding times a joy for both of us. What's even more impressive is the absence of nipple confusion. Transitioning between breast and bottle has been seamless, thanks to the thoughtful design of these bottles. Philips Avent Natural Flow bottles have truly exceeded my expectations, providing a reliable and enjoyable solution for feeding my precious one. I wholeheartedly recommend them to fellow parents seeking a superior bottle-feeding experience. I just wish I had found them earlier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast