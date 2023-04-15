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  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

Philips Avent Natural ResponseBaby Bottle with Airfree vent

SCY670/00

4.7
| (229) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby's unique drinking rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. Finding the right teat is important. See more below.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast*

Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

  • 1 Bottle

  • 4 oz/125 ml

  • Flow 2 teat

  • +0 m

Natural latch on with the breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on with the breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

229

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

15/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Works well for mixed feeding

Our baby has been mixed fed from the start so these have worked really well for us. Some have had trouble switching over from the older version. All I can say is our experience has been good but baby was breastfed from start so maybe that has contributed to it. Had no problem getting milk from them and no sign of obvious colic since we started using these. Downsides are nothing comes out when tipped so very hard to check temperature if heating but this is also a plus for not leaking. Sometimes air still gets in so have to take away from baby and tip up before giving back but if you do this seems to help reduce trapped wind. Also not sure if you have to line up small hole in teat with the anti colic vent so this could be made clearer in instructions.

Pros

Mixed feeding compatible. Helps reduce colic. Doesn't leak.

Cons

Not clear how green anti colic valve and teat should line up. Can't check milk temp. Instructions could be clearer on lining up vent with teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY670/02 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, flow 2 teat, 2 pieces

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY670/02 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, flow 2 teat, 2 pieces

16/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Natural response

Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY670 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY670 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece

10/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best bottle for breastfeed and bottle fed babies.

I received this bottle in conjunction with Phillips to test them but this is my honest review. This bottle is my favourite of all of the Phillips Avent bottles. My daughter is predominantly breast feed but we always do her last feed with a bottle and this acts like a boob. It's the 1st bottle we have used that she drinks from so easily. I love the fact it doesn't drip as she can be quite a guzzler. This has helped save clothes from those milk stains, especially since she's in her bed clothes when she has the last feed. Easy to hold and open thanks to the 'dimples' on the side of the bottle and lid.

Pros

Easy to open, hold and use. Air vent

Cons

Nothing. Best bottle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY670 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY670 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast