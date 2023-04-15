2 year warranty
1 Bottle
4 oz/125 ml
Flow 2 teat
+0 m
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.7
of 5
229
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
TKOKoKo
15/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Works well for mixed feeding
Our baby has been mixed fed from the start so these have worked really well for us. Some have had trouble switching over from the older version. All I can say is our experience has been good but baby was breastfed from start so maybe that has contributed to it. Had no problem getting milk from them and no sign of obvious colic since we started using these. Downsides are nothing comes out when tipped so very hard to check temperature if heating but this is also a plus for not leaking. Sometimes air still gets in so have to take away from baby and tip up before giving back but if you do this seems to help reduce trapped wind. Also not sure if you have to line up small hole in teat with the anti colic vent so this could be made clearer in instructions.
Pros
Mixed feeding compatible. Helps reduce colic. Doesn't leak.
Cons
Not clear how green anti colic valve and teat should line up. Can't check milk temp. Instructions could be clearer on lining up vent with teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY670/02 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, flow 2 teat, 2 pieces
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY670/02 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, flow 2 teat, 2 pieces
Natashalouise24
16/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Natural response
Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY670 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY670 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece
Emmylouise15
10/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Best bottle for breastfeed and bottle fed babies.
I received this bottle in conjunction with Phillips to test them but this is my honest review. This bottle is my favourite of all of the Phillips Avent bottles. My daughter is predominantly breast feed but we always do her last feed with a bottle and this acts like a boob. It's the 1st bottle we have used that she drinks from so easily. I love the fact it doesn't drip as she can be quite a guzzler. This has helped save clothes from those milk stains, especially since she's in her bed clothes when she has the last feed. Easy to hold and open thanks to the 'dimples' on the side of the bottle and lid.
Pros
Easy to open, hold and use. Air vent
Cons
Nothing. Best bottle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY670 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY670 Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast