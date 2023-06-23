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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle with Airfree vent
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SCY670/00
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Important information manual
User manual
All (16)
Functionality (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventAirFree vent
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses
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