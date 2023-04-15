Our baby has been mixed fed from the start so these have worked really well for us. Some have had trouble switching over from the older version. All I can say is our experience has been good but baby was breastfed from start so maybe that has contributed to it. Had no problem getting milk from them and no sign of obvious colic since we started using these. Downsides are nothing comes out when tipped so very hard to check temperature if heating but this is also a plus for not leaking. Sometimes air still gets in so have to take away from baby and tip up before giving back but if you do this seems to help reduce trapped wind. Also not sure if you have to line up small hole in teat with the anti colic vent so this could be made clearer in instructions.